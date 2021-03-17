Sophomore Consulting Exploratory Program at Brattle Group

Brattle is very excited to share that we have launched our first ever Sophomore focused program. The inaugural Sophomore Consulting Exploratory Program: A Day in the BHive will take place as a virtual half-day workshop on Saturday May 22, 2021 .

What exactly is the Sophomore Consulting Exploratory Program?

The Brattle Group’s inaugural Sophomore Consulting Exploratory Program is a professional development experience for undergraduates completing their second year. This unique experience is designed to help students learn more about how they could apply the economic, finance, policy, computer science, and/or engineering concepts from the classroom to a career path in economic consulting. This is open to all students, but is really tailored to those who have analytical interests like math and data and are interested in exploring different career paths before graduation.

A Day in the BHive will demystify the industry of economic consulting and clarify how it is different from other types of consulting. Participants will learn about a day in the life of an economic consultant, as well as learn academic tips and interview techniques from consulting staff and the Talent Acquisition team. Sessions will include Q&A’s with consulting teammates and a resume workshop from HR, to name a few.

This program is meant to be a learning opportunity for students. There is an application process but there will be no interview process involved. Students interested in reading more about the program and applying can do so here.

We are hosting an open information session on March 24th for students who would be interested in applying. Registration information can be found below:

Wednesday March 24, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

