Public Affairs paid summer internship at Hamilton Place Strategies

Hamilton Place Strategies (HPS) is an analytical public affairs consulting firm. HPS uses substantive analysis to understand complex topics, and creative public affairs tools to explain issues to audiences and reach critical stakeholders. We achieve our clients’ goals by enhancing understanding of issues, products, and companies, and ultimately, improving outcomes.

HPS is engaged at the highest levels on debates such as the role of finance in the global economy, U.S. trade policy, the future of work, health outcomes, energy innovation, technology’s role in society, and other issues across a broad range of sectors. Our clients include corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and charitable foundations.

Check out the internship here in Handshake. Deadline to apply is January 23.