Preparing for your Summer Internship!

How do you prepare for your internship and get the most from your summer experience? Come listen to a facilitated conversation as Middlebury students offer their best tips and advice for crushing your internship. There will be time for your questions as well.

Be the unforgettable intern. Make an impact. Make the most of your experience.

Making the Most of your Internship: Middlebury Students Share Lessons Learned!

Monday, April 26, 5:00-6:00 pm

RSVP here!

Brought to you by Blueprint and the Center for Careers and Internships.

