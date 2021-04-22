Preparing for your Summer Internship!

How do you prepare for your internship and get the most from your summer experience? Come listen to a facilitated conversation as Middlebury students offer their best tips and advice for crushing your internship. There will be time for your questions as well.
|Be the unforgettable intern. Make an impact. Make the most of your experience.
Making the Most of your Internship: Middlebury Students Share Lessons Learned!
Monday, April 26, 5:00-6:00 pm
RSVP here!
Brought to you by Blueprint and the Center for Careers and Internships.