Oliver Wyman summer 2023 consulting internship – deadline April 17

The Summer Intern Program is an internship for talented, highly motivated students in the class of 2024. As professional members of our firm, Summer Interns:
- Work in teams to solve high level business problems facing Fortune 1000 clients
- Structure and carry out essential research and data management
- Lead complex quantitative, strategic and financial analyses of corporations and businesses
- Participate on a project team with significant exposure to senior leadership of the firm
- Receive mentorship throughout the program
Check out the full details and apply in Handshake here.