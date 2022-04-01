CCI Career Paths

Oliver Wyman summer 2023 consulting internship – deadline April 17


The Summer Intern Program is an internship for talented, highly motivated students in the class of 2024.  As professional members of our firm, Summer Interns:

  • Work in teams to solve high level business problems facing Fortune 1000 clients
  • Structure and carry out essential research and data management
  • Lead complex quantitative, strategic and financial analyses of corporations and businesses
  • Participate on a project team with significant exposure to senior leadership of the firm
  • Receive mentorship throughout the program

Check out the full details and apply in Handshake here.

