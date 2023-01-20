Oliver Wyman – 2 special events for students interested in consulting

The women’s leadership summit is a two-day in-person series where you will network with women from across the country and participate in workshops geared toward consulting, confidence, and entering the workforce. Our annual Women’s Leadership Series will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about Oliver Wyman, leadership, life as a consultant and more!

Our program will take place on the below dates:

· Friday, March 24th, 2023 – New York, NY

· Friday, April 14th, 2023 – Dallas, TX

Oliver Wyman will provide transportation, hotel stays and meals for students traveling to attend each date.

Throughout the series participants will have buddies to help with case-interview prep and answer any questions you might have about life at OW! There will be additional opportunities for collaboration, conversation, and networking throughout the program.

Upon successful completion of the program participants will be invited to interview for either the Summer 2024 internship program (for Class of ’25 graduates) or the full-time Consultant Class of 2024 role.

More details and apply in Handshake here

The second program is a diversity leadership summit with similar goals. Those details and application are here