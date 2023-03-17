Nonprofit consulting remote externship

In this externship program, students will learn strategic consulting skills to analyze and evaluate challenges from nonprofit and social justice organizations using consulting frameworks, in an overall effort to help them solve their important problems.

Selected individuals will be paired with a specific organization and dive into some of their problems, such as development, impact assessment, process improvements, talent engagement, communication, and strategic positioning.

Throughout this externship program, professionals from PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) will provide mentorship and coaching.

