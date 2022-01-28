Nonprofit consulting job with info session this week

TDC, a nonprofit management consulting and research firm, seeks an Associate Consultant to join our team. TDC works exclusively with nonprofit, governmental, educational, and philanthropic organizations, providing them with the business and management tools critical to achieving mission success.

Associate Consultants’ engagements span TDC’s portfolio of work with organizations, funders, and sector-wide research projects. Associate Consultants staff multiple client engagements simultaneously, working in project teams of two to four with a variety of TDC’s senior consultants. Responsibilities include:

Project management and client communications, including collecting and managing materials, scheduling meetings, preparing agendas, taking notes, and managing timelines and processes;

Deliverable preparation, including writing meeting summaries, drafting memos, preparing slide decks and presentations, and contributing to financial models and strategic plans.

TDC will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 3 from 5:30-7:00pm EST for interested candidates to learn more about the firm, the role, and the application process. To attend, register here. And to apply to the job, click here