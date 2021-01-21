Midd Consulting Group: Diverse Perspectives workshop series

This J-term, Middlebury Consulting Group is launching the Diverse Perspectives workshop series.

The first workshop, on Thursday, Jan. 28th from 7:30 – 8:30pm EST, is a panel of BIPOC and FGLI students and alumni working or going to work in industries previously inaccessible to their communities. Hear their stories as they discuss their respective paths, give advice on how to succeed in new environments, and their relationship with their identities throughout the process.

The second workshop, on Feb. 4 from 7:30- 8:30pm EST, provides participants a crash course on the consulting industry and an opportunity to learn and practice case studies with Isabel Lindsay, a Deloitte Consultant and Middlebury alumna.

RSVP for the workshops using this link (go/mcgdp) or to receive recordings from the events if you cannot attend.