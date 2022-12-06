Learn How Data Science Research Supports Technical Infrastructure in the next MIDDVantage: Careers in Data Analytics episode

This week, Lila Kosowsky ’24, interviews Trisha Singh ’18, Research Data Scientist at Meta.



Trisha uses applied math and machine learning techniques to support Meta’s infrastructure. Prior to working at Meta, she worked at Analysis Group in Health and Economics Outcomes Research. She holds an MS in Statistics from Stanford University and a BA in Math and Economics from Middlebury.



Exploring Careers in Data Analytics is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC with content contributions from members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students.



Check out the latest episode on YouTube: