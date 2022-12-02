Learn about the securities market at the SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) students and recent graduates programs offer an opportunity for students and recent graduates to become acquainted with the regulation of the securities market and the activities of the Commission. The SEC offers paid positions through the SEC Scholars Program, the Chair’s Attorney Honors Program, and the Pathways Programs.

“The SEC is more than a workplace. United by a core set of values, SEC staff members play a critical role–protecting investors, making markets fair and efficient, and helping companies grow.”

The SEC’s student and recent graduate programs offer positions in Washington, DC, and 11 other cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Participants must be U.S. citizens. Participants are given responsibilities and practical experiences that not only complement their classroom work but also promote their careers. Through the duration of their experience, participants work with Commission staff on projects particular to the specific Division or Office to which they are assigned. Additionally, participants may participate in seminars and workshops on various aspects of federal securities laws.

Learn more here: https://www.sec.gov/students-and-recent-graduates-overview

This comes recommended by an alumna who recently participated in a CCI Field Guide program.