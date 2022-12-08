Learn about consulting with BCG Launch events

BCG Launch is a virtual series through which BCGers will share insider perspectives on what it’s like to be a BCG Associate. You’ll learn about the impactful work we do, our transformative digital capabilities, and the many opportunities, support systems, programs, and tools we offer to help our Associates learn, grow, succeed—and have fun!—at BCG.

Register in time for our first event January 17th, 2023. Click HERE

BCG Launch virtual programming is designed to easily fit into your schedule with recordings and on-demand content available to all registrants. Zoom details for each live session will be sent the same day as the event is scheduled. Although registration collects academic information, this is not a job application. This program is a way for us to get to know each other prior to our application deadlines.

Q: Who is eligible for BCG Launch?

A: Undergraduate and non-MBA master’s students attending schools in the U.S. and Canada graduating in the class of 2024, 2025, or 2026!

Q: I submitted my interest and haven’t heard about the actual virtual sessions. What do I do?

A: Hang tight! By registering, you indicated your interest in joining us. We will send the calendar of events and information on each session starting in the new year!

Q: Is participation in BCG Launch considered as part of the job application?

A: No. Participation in the BCG Launch program is completely voluntary. We know that your academic calendar may not enable you to join us, and that’s OK!