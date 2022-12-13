Learn about building data models and the role of operational data analytics in a tech company in this week’s MIDDVantage episode with Archer Newell ’16

Exploring Careers in Data Analytics is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC with content contributions from members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students.

Episode 8: Operational Data Analytics in a Tech Company

Guest Speaker: Archer Newell ‘16, Senior Data Analyst, Fivetran

Interviewer: Josh Rosenstein ‘24

Video: 25 minutes

Archer Newell ‘16, Senior Data Analyst at Fivetran. In her role at Fivetran, Archer focuses on building data models to support financial and operational reporting and analysis which enable the company to make more informed business decisions. Prior to her time with her present employer, she worked with Lucis LLC as a Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst and then as a BI Engineer. While at Middlebury, she worked in the Media Lab and through her Geography coursework exposed her to GIS which stimulated her interest in data and technology. Archer graduated from Middlebury with a major in Environmental Studies and Geography, minor in Spanish.