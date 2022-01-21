Leadership Development Internship in Denver

This is a Midd-friendly opportunity! Are you currently a junior looking for a 2022 summer internship – one that could position you for an offer as a full-time employee after graduation (in our super cool Talent Accelerator Program)? Excellent! We’re looking for you to join us in our Leadership Internship Program at our Global Headquarters in Denver, CO for 10 weeks during the summer. You’ll have the opportunity to explore the business and /or tech world up close and personal.

About TTEC

We create the customer experience. Pull back the curtain of some of the world’s most iconic brands and you’ll find the people and technology of TTEC, a Customer Experience Software as a service (CXSaaS) company. We’re the friendly faces and advanced technology solutions at the heart of the customer experience.

Say you’re into social media. Our clients are too! You were just dreaming of a cool set of wheels and TTEC is driving beside you with one of the US’s largest automobile manufacturers. You geek out on search engine tech. We speak their language.

TTEC creates incredible customer experiences through our 50,000+ employees all over the world. We speak and serve customers in 52 languages – tens of millions of times every day – digitally, on the phone, on chat and text. Through these interactions, we’re constantly learning, growing, and tweaking our tech and how we energize our people to help make other people’s days better, solve problems, and support essential services. In simple words, our purpose is to bring a personal touch (digital or human) to every interaction you have with your favorite brands.

Check out the internship opportunity in Handshake here