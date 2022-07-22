Kearney Recruiting Dates for Consulting Jobs and Internships

“As you begin to think about the upcoming recruiting season, we hope you will consider a career at Kearney. We are a global management consulting firm committed to helping CEOs and CXOs across a broad range of fortune 500 organizations exceed their business goals.

To help you get to know Kearney this fall, we introduce the Road to Kearney newsletter and webinar series designed to address the following questions:

Are you interested in a career where you will be surrounded by other intelligent and driven individuals?

Have you heard about consulting but want to learn more?

Are you convinced consulting is right for you but want to make sure you pick the right company?

Have you heard of a “case interview” and want to make sure you are prepared?

Here are some important dates and events to pay attention to:

Here are some important dates and events to pay attention to:

Full time BA (2023 grads) Application Deadline- Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 12 pm EST Application is HERE. Read the instructions!!

Summer BA Intern (2024 grads) Application Deadline- Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11:59 pm CST. Application is HERE.

Date Start Time Title Description Registration Link 8/17/2022 5:00 PM CT Kearney Information Session I Road to Kearney Webinar Join us to learn more about Kearney and why we’ve been named as one of the “Best Firms to Work For” by Consulting magazine. Includes a brief background to consulting (consulting 101), learning about our diversity networks and social impact work. https://tinyurl.com/2f3q4qjy 9/1/2022 4:00 PM CT Kearney Application and Practices Overview I Road to Kearney Webinar Join us to learn about how to apply for a consulting role at Kearney. Our team will go over the application process as well as an overview of the practices you can apply for. https://tinyurl.com/2zwedkgd 9/7/2022 5:00 PM CT Business Analyst Interview Overview | Road to Kearney Webinar We invite you to join us for an interview prep overview session. We will go over some tips and tricks for acing the interview process. After, we walk through the case interview process at Kearney. There will be a focus on navigating the interview process in a virtual environment. https://tinyurl.com/2zgdm2e9 9/15/2022 3:00 PM CT Business Analyst Case Workshop | Road to Kearney Webinar We invite you to join us for a virtual case workshop. We will take a closer look at the case interview process and walk through a case as a group. https://tinyurl.com/2mv3jzr6

