Join Middlebury Consulting Group, Student Investment Committee, and Middlebury Women on Wall St.

Passionate about helping local businesses? Curious about the stock market? Want to land your dream job? Watch this short video for an introduction to Middlebury Consulting Group, the Student Investment Committee, and Middlebury Women on Wall Street, the leading pre-professional clubs on campus. Our vast member resources, alumni networks, and tangible skill-building opportunities will set you apart in your job and internship searches. Information on how to get involved and who to contact are included in the video.