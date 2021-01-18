Job Opportunity Working on China Policy & Economy @Stanford

This opportunity for graduating seniors and young alums from Alexis Medina at Stanford (REAP) has been posted in Handshake with a March 31st deadline: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/4318414/share_preview

“We’ve launched a new research center for the study of China’s economy. The formal name is Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions, or SCCEI (pronounced “sky”). REAP will still continue to exist, but our work on rural development will now be just one part of the Center’s new initiatives. This year, a lot of our stuff will still be branded as “REAP”, but moving forward, you may start to see “SCCEI” floating around more often.

We are hiring for an academic editor again, and since we have had so much success working with Midd kids in the past, I wanted to make sure to pass along the job description. Start date is flexible – we are figuring probably summer or fall for graduating seniors, although I know Febs might be earlier.”