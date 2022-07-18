JOB OPENING:  MLB Fellow, Baseball Operations

An exciting entry-level position is open at Major League Baseball in the Baseball Operations department.

“We are looking to hire a Fellow, Baseball Operations from any discipline or background as long as the individual has the curiosity, open-mindedness and perseverance to take on new challenges. This position is open to people of color, female candidates and those who identify as non-binary. The position is full-time and is based in New York City.”

Primary Responsibilities:

Provide support for Minor League player transaction and contract administration and serve as a point-of-contact for Club player development staffs on these topics

Assist in coordinating MLB’s affiliated minor league system and Partner Leagues, including related on- and off-field initiatives Provide support with central office administrative duties for Major League player transactions, waivers and roster management, including assisting Club baseball operations staff with the interpretation of Major League Rules, Major League Regulations and the Basic Agreement

Review and approve Major and Minor League transactions leading up to game-time throughout the season and disseminate waiver bulletins during the season

Stay abreast of player development and Minor League operations trends occurring throughout the league with a focus on enhancing and improving the broader player development system

Work with MLB baseball IT systems group and outside software consultants to ensure and enhance data accuracy and system functionality across relevant baseball applications

Other projects as assigned by the Baseball Operations department

Desired Skills:

Demonstrated interest in baseball and baseball-related analysis

Familiarity with transactions, Major League Rules, the Basic Agreement and Major League Club operations regarding the minor leagues is a plus

Strong administrative, organizational and communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to manage relationships in a fast-paced business environment

Must possess highly proficient skills in the use of Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Power Point)