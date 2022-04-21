Job at intersection of politics and business – Midd friendly firm with several alumni

Global Counsel is recruiting the next cohort of graduate trainees to join the London, Brussels or Washington DC offices starting in August 2022. The roles are a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting hands-on experience in public policy and to learn about the world of strategic advisory. The successful candidates will have a strong interest in the interface of politics, policy making, and business.

Very friendly Midd firm. As an alum said: “We do really interesting work that would appeal to Middkids that have a deep interest in politics and policy (domestic or international). IPE, Poli Sci, Econ are typical backgrounds, but frankly we seek critical thinkers that write well and are fun to work with. We are very open to any degree as long as the candidate has a deep interest in politics and policy.”

Act now, deadline is soon. Apply on Handshake here