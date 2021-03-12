Hot Consulting Internships

Here are a few good looking ones you might want to check out:

Metis Strategy We are a management and strategy consulting firm focused on the intersection of business and technology. We are trusted advisors to Fortune Global 500 companies, helping them meet their most critical business objectives. We are a relationship-oriented firm, tailoring our work to our clients’ unique needs. Our clients partner with us at critical points in their business journeys – from ideation and research to executive counsel to strategic roadmaps and implementation.

Charles River Associates Our Summer Analyst Internship program is meant to mirror the analyst experience to give you a greater understanding of our business and the type of work that is done at Charles River Associates. Throughout the 10 week program, Analyst Interns work closely with both senior and junior staff on project teams across a variety of industries, and apply economic, financial and business principles to solve real-world problems

AlphaSights AlphaSights is comprised of ambitious professionals committed to accelerating progress for our clients and helping them make more informed decisions. As a Summer Associate, you’ll act as the connection point between our clients and industry experts. Your role is to understand our clients’ knowledge gaps and identify experts with the knowledge that can address them.

LifeSci NYC Internship program Now entering its fourth year, the LifeSci NYC Internship Program invites talented and dedicated college and graduate students to apply for science track or management track internships for summer 2021. Students enrolled in a New York City-based college or university or New York City residents enrolled in any college or university are eligible to apply.

National Life Group The Strategy & Business Transformation team is seeking a summer intern to support its projects across National Life. In this role, you will gain a broad understanding of National Life’s business and our current portfolio of strategy and project implementation efforts. You will lead one or more projects that solve current business challenges. You will develop the approach, follow through with analysis (potentially coordinating with a cross-functional team) and deliver your recommendations to stakeholders.

Brooks Hill Partners We are focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, and work collaboratively with management teams to provide the strategic and analytical resources needed to organically create value and foster growth. Our business model allows us to bridge the gap between the expertise of large corporations and the innovation of start-up entrepreneurs. We are looking to grow the team with the addition of summer Analyst/Consultant interns, who could provide analytical support on engagements and business development.

Dore Partnership We are a global specialist executive search firm. We help boards and corporate leaders build great companies by delivering exceptional talent and advice. Founded in 1997, and now with a team of ambitious professionals and offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong, the company serves clients in the financial services, technology, and data industries around the world. We’re looking for interns to join our New York office this summer, on a structured program designed to give you hands on responsibility and exposure to our business from day one.

Focus Advisory Services We provide exclusive financial and strategic consulting services to some of the largest independent film and TV companies in Hollywood, multinational media and entertainment corporations, international tax and equity funds, national law firms and independent producers.

ZS Associates ZS is the world’s largest consulting firm focused exclusively on improving business performance through sales and marketing consulting solutions, from customer insights and strategy to analytics, operations and technology. Together, we design and implement strategies that lead to greater market share, more competitive operations and increased use of today’s latest technologies.