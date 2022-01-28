CCI Career Paths

Hall of Fame internship


Hall of Fame Village Media leverages the stories, personalities and passions of professional athletes and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to develop unique long and short-form content features for distribution networks, brands and fans.

The person that fills this position will support the Hall of Fame Village Media team in a range of functions, will have a front row seat to watch the content development process unfold, and will contribute to building the nation’s next great sports and entertainment enterprise.

The Jack Langerman Internship is given to a Middlebury student who best embodies the qualities Jack brought to everything he did. The program is a two-month, remote summer internship working within our content division to help identify, develop and produce various content initiatives built around professional athletes.

