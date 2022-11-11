Global Sustainability Alums Speaker Series Begins-Join Us! 11/14 @7PM

We are pleased to announce the launch of the new Global Sustainability Alums Speaker Series with an inaugural event scheduled for Monday, November 14 at 7:00p in the Robert A. Jones ’59 Conference Room, Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs. Or register here to attend via Zoom webinar.

Two Middlebury alums from Wellington Management Company LLP will return to campus for a moderated in-person discussion about Applying Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors in the Capital Markets:

Sandhya Subramanian Douglas ’93 P’25, Partner, Senior Managing Director, Director of Strategic Analysis and Implementation

Soyibou Sylla ’20, Investment Science Associate

Wellington was one of the first firms to integrate climate science with asset management by appointing a climate scientist from Woods Hole Research Center in 2018. Sandhya and Soyibou will share their firsthand experiences with this initiative and some perspectives on their own professional journeys in sustainability since graduating from Middlebury.

The conversation will be moderated by Amanda Frank ’23.5 and Samuel Sullivan ’23.

Visit go/sustainabilityalums for more details about the Global Sustainability Alums Speaker Series and the inaugural event.

Cosponsored by Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest, Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs, Climate Action Capacity Project, and Center for Careers and Internships.