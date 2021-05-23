Gain experience and career readiness this summer through Midd Gigs

Midd Gigs are short-term professional projects offered by Middlebury alumni and parents. Here are some current listings that may be of interest to students interested in business, finances, or consulting.

Weston Brach ’20 needs help with Business Development, iOS Development, Web Development, and UI/UX Design for his startup.

Katie Rosin ’97 is looking for a talented and knowledgeable Content Marketer/Social Media Evangelist to build NOWHERE to distribute wealth and power.

Work with Thi Hoang ’21 as a Social Media Marketing intern at Boltz.ai, an AgTech startup using AI and quantum machine learning to make agricultural production efficient and sustainable.

Visit Midd Gigs on Midd2Midd to apply for projects!

Click here for frequently asked questions regarding Midd Gigs.