A Middlebury alum, Nat Drucker ’14 is looking for a recent Feb graduate or senior for a great entry-level position working as a Project Development Coordinator at Jupiter Power in Chicago, IL. Jupiter Power, “is using novel applications of cutting-edge energy storage technologies to ensure that clean energy is available when and where it is needed.” Looks like a great opportunity for someone looking to enter into renewable energy sector. Application deadline February 14, 2021.