Event: Finding your Fit in a Summer Internship on May 26

|Figuring out what it means to “fit in” during your summer internship can be really challenging, but with advice and the right research, you can make it a lot easier.
Join the next BRIDGES event, “Finding Your ‘Fit’ in a Summer Internship” — and get your questions answers and get your anxieties relieved as we talk about!
Paragon One is excited to announce another BRIDGES event, a free virtual career event for all students looking for great career advice.
Ask panelists your questions directly, and come prepared to network with:
* Emily Shao, Partner, McKinsey & Company
* Shenna Ghosh, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank
* Wagner Denuzzo, Vice President, Prudential Financial
* Former CBS correspondent and current anchor at Cheddar, Hena Doba, will moderate the event.
During this session we will:
– discuss the career paths and internship experiences of our featured speakers
– unpack the idea of “fit” in the workplace
– identify what to look for when assessing a company for “fit”
– identify what actions and behaviors interns can do to increase their sense of belonging in a company
Topic: Finding Your ‘Fit’ in a Summer Internship
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022 Time: 2:00 – 3:00pm ET
REGISTER TODAY and remember to share this event with your friends.
We’re excited to see you there!