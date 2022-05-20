CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Event: Finding your Fit in a Summer Internship on May 26


by

Figuring out what it means to “fit in” during your summer internship can be really challenging, but with advice and the right research, you can make it a lot easier.

Join the next BRIDGES event, “Finding Your ‘Fit’ in a Summer Internship” — and get your questions answers and get your anxieties relieved as we talk about!  

Paragon One is excited to announce another BRIDGES event, a free virtual career event for all students looking for great career advice.
   
Ask panelists your questions directly, and come prepared to network with:

* Emily Shao, Partner, McKinsey & Company
* Shenna Ghosh, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank
* Wagner Denuzzo, Vice President, Prudential Financial
* Former CBS correspondent and current anchor at Cheddar, Hena Doba, will moderate the event. 

During this session we will:
– discuss the career paths and internship experiences of our featured speakers
– unpack the idea of “fit” in the workplace
– identify what to look for when assessing a company for “fit”
– identify what actions and behaviors interns can do to increase their sense of belonging in a company

Topic: Finding Your ‘Fit’ in a Summer Internship
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022 Time: 2:00 – 3:00pm ET  

REGISTER TODAY and remember to share this event with your friends.

We’re excited to see you there! 
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.