Emerging Leaders program info session

The AlphaSights Emerging Leaders Program is an annual leadership program designed to provide students an opportunity to learn about our firm, culture, and people. This multi-day conference invites high performing students from across the country to explore career possibilities at AS by attending interactive learning activities and events while building a network of peers and AS professionals. Qualified students will have the opportunity to receive an accelerated interview process for a Summer 2022 internship.

The event is Thursday, April 29 at 7 pm. Register in Handshake here

AlphaSights provides global investment and business professionals with on-demand access to the knowledge they need across all industries and geographies. AlphaSights connects decision-makers from investment management, private equity, management consulting, and corporations with a dynamic network of industry experts who provide qualitative and quantitative market insights, industry expertise, and execution support so our clients can make more informed decisions.