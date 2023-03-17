Economic consulting – program for first years at Cornerstone Research

We invite you to participate in Cornerstone Research’s First-Year Foundations program, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 31st 10:00AM – 2:30PM EST OR 4:00PM-8:30PM EST.

Do you have an interest in economics or finance? How about the intersection of law and business? Cornerstone Research’s First-Year Foundations program is the perfect opportunity for you to learn about the world of economic consulting – a niche industry that uses the principles of economics, finance, and data in legal/regulatory proceedings to help resolve front-page problems!

First-Year Foundations is a one-day career development program targeting underrepresented first-year students (graduating in 2026). During the program, you’ll participate in a series of learning experiences designed to give you the tools and resources you need to navigate the economic consulting industry and gain insight from current consultants. If you are looking for an opportunity that will give you exposure to a new industry, career options, and lasting network connections, First-Year Foundations is a great fit for you!

Learn more and apply here. Apply by March 31.