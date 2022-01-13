Econ consulting internship for rising seniors at Analysis Group

Make an impact at Analysis Group, where we provide our clients with thoughtful, pragmatic solutions to their most challenging business and litigation problems.

Analysis Group is one of the largest economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Check out the application in Handshake here. Deadline is January 31

Also consider attending one of these 4 events to prep a strong application: