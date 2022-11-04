diiVe 2023 Winter and Summer Consulting Internships Info Session on Monday night

Interested in kickstarting your consulting career? Join diiVe and diiVe alumni at Midd for an engaging event and find out more about diiVe’s high impact Consulting Internships in 2023.

diiVe has consulting internships available this Winter (Jan 2-27 remote) and Summer (June 12 – July 28 remote OR in-person in Cape Town).

Open to all years and all majors. diiVe’s Winter program is eligible for Winter Term credit.

Monday November 7th | 5-6pm ET at Twilight 201 | Snacks will be served!

Apply here for a unique internship opportunity to consult to a real-world client based in South Africa and be trained in Strategy, Management and Business Consulting, all while collaborating in global teams.