Data Analytics and AI for Solving Complex Problems: Attend this workshop

Wednesday, October 27th 2021

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Bryan Rich ’87, Managing Director of Applied Intelligence, and Viveca Pavon-Harr, Director of the Applied Intelligence Discovery Lab, both with Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will talk with students about their work solving some of the most complex problems faced throughout the federal government in addressing public good issues. If you are interested in learning more about how state of the art data analytics and AI methods and tools are being applied to put policy into action, you will want to hear this first-hand account of what is going on at AFS. If you are applying to opportunities currently posted with AFS, you will also learn how best to prepare yourself for securing internships and full-time roles with AFS.

Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the link to watch.