Consulting summer analyst at cg42

We are a boutique management consulting firm that helps some of the world’s most renowned and admired companies address their biggest business challenges. We do this by asking the questions others haven’t thought to ask, treating insights as a competitive advantage and determining the bold moves that will align all parts of our clients’ organization to create positive change.

Some of the questions we help our clients answer are:

+WHY do we exist? What do we aspire to create in the lives of people?

+WHERE will we choose to play and not play? What will we focus resources on?

+WHO is critical for us to attract to win — and what will drive them to us?

+HOW will we position ourselves against others? Who is our fiercest competition?

+WHAT capabilities must we have to establish that winning position?

All of our clients share one thing in common: they operate in mature, highly competitive, disruption-ready categories. Some of our clients include Google, Ford, MetLife, Microsoft, Porsche, AT&T, Miles4Migrants, and many others.

Learn more and apply for the internship on Handshake here.