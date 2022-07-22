CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Consulting remote externship


by

More about the program: This is a fantastic opportunity for students to receive mentorship from PwC team members. They’ll learn consulting skills by analyzing real-world challenges for non-profit organizations. Selected individuals will be paired with a specific non-profit organization and dive into their strategic problem.  

Some of the perks: 100% remote and flexible. Part-time (10 hours/week for 7 weeks). Training included & mentor-led.  $500 stipend

Who is it for?   This program is perfect for ambitious undergraduate students with an interest in consulting, strategy, and non-profits.  

APPLICATION DEADLINE: AUGUST 29  

Learn more about the program and apply here.
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.