Consulting remote externship

More about the program: This is a fantastic opportunity for students to receive mentorship from PwC team members. They’ll learn consulting skills by analyzing real-world challenges for non-profit organizations. Selected individuals will be paired with a specific non-profit organization and dive into their strategic problem.



Some of the perks: 100% remote and flexible. Part-time (10 hours/week for 7 weeks). Training included & mentor-led. $500 stipend



Who is it for? This program is perfect for ambitious undergraduate students with an interest in consulting, strategy, and non-profits.



APPLICATION DEADLINE: AUGUST 29



Learn more about the program and apply here.