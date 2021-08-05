Consulting Prep for the Fall

September is right around the corner and before you know it you’ll be back to school. Here are some ideas for you as you prepare for your job and internship search:

Network

This should not be a surprise to you, relationships matter. So either start or continue to reach out to alumni or other contacts. Not sure what to ask or how to reach out? Read this guide. Think about who you know, and consider asking for a referral to other people. Consider your affinity groups like maybe sports teams, music groups, clubs or other activities you are involved with. Midd2Midd is a good start (over 250 alums when you go to ‘industry’ of strategy/management consulting). And this LinkedIn alumni tool is very powerful with over 32,000 alumni in all industries.

Research and Target firms

Despite how great Middlebury is, we are not a target school where all firms recruit. This means you have to go to them directly and identify the career sites or Human Resource pages at firms that interest you. Some firms will post a job or internship on Handshake, but only a select few will actually come to campus to interview you. (or do so virtually this year). I just want your expectations to be clear.

Part of researching the consulting field is knowing the players beyond the big names like McKinsey, Deloitte, BCG and Bain. A huge resource to explore more and widen your perspective is the VAULT Guides. Click here to access in Handshake.

With all that said, here are 20+ firms that I suggest you keep on your radar now who have recruited at Midd in the past. Here at CCI we are working to get them to post a job or internship in Handshake or host a virtual event if possible:

Oliver Wyman

Kaiser Associates

Analysis Group

Cadent

Kantar

BroadBranch

Compass Lexicon

Charles River Associates

Beacon Group

Brattle Group

Avascent

Treacy & Company

Clearview Healthcare Partners

Clarion Healthcare

Trinity

Putnam

Kearney

Accenture and Accenture Federal

Cornerstone Research

Edgeworth Economics

BTS

Seurat Group

Advisory Board

GLG

AlphaSights

Third Bridge

Bridgespan Group

CG42

Practice case interviews

These are a large part of the recruiting process for jobs, and internships too. Two resources to use to become more familiar with this style are ManagementConsulted and PrepLounge. Also those VAULT guides have case interview prep help as well. The consulting field is competitive, so making it to the first round past the resume review is a challenge, but where it really can make a difference is how you perform on these case interviews. Practice as much as possible. Click here to browse the resources.

Enjoy the rest of summer and I look forward to supporting your success in finding opportunities in consulting. I am out of the office, returning on the 16th, so book an appointment in Handshake with me if you want to talk more. I have many openings.

-Tim