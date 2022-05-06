Consulting Prep for this summer and onward

I know the semester is almost over. But this summer and early fall, things will be busy. Here are some ideas for you to prepare as things heats up:

Network

This should not be a surprise to you, relationships matter. So either start or continue to reach out to alumni or other contacts. Not sure what to ask or how to reach out? Read this guide. Think about who you know, and consider asking for a referral to other people. Consider your affinity groups like maybe sports teams, music groups, clubs or other activities you are involved with. Midd2Midd is a good start (over 250 alums when you go to ‘industry’ of strategy/management consulting). And this LinkedIn alumni tool is very powerful with over 32,000 alumni in all industries.

Research and Target firms

Despite how great Middlebury is, we are not a target school where all firms recruit. This means you have to go to them directly and identify the career sites or Human Resource pages at firms that interest you. Some firms will post a job or internship on Handshake, but only a select few will actually come to campus to interview you. (or do so virtually this year). I just want your expectations to be clear.

Part of researching the consulting field is knowing the players beyond the big names like McKinsey, Deloitte, BCG and Bain. A huge resource to explore more and widen your perspective is this resource.

With all that said, here are 20+ firms that I suggest you keep on your radar now who have recruited at Midd in the past: