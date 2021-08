Consulting look ahead: deadlines and events to pay attention to!

Here are some important things you should get on your calendar:

August 31:

McKinsey Sophomore Summer Business Analyst Info Session

September 1:

Kearney Info Session

Oliver Wyman Info Session

September 8:

Kearney Diversity & Inclusion Session

September 9:

Kearney Business Analyst JOB deadline

September 14:

Oliver Wyman Info Session

September 15:

Trinity Life Sciences Info Session (on campus!)

Trinity Associate Consultant JOB deadline (with interviews scheduled for October)

September 16:

McKinsey Business Analyst JOB deadline

McKinsey Summer INTERNSHIP deadline (class of 2023)

McKinsey Sophomore Summer INTERNSHIP deadline (class of 2024)

September 19:

Bridgespan Group Associate Consultant JOB deadline (look for 3 cities: Boston, New York and San Francisco)

September 20:

Oliver Wyman Consultant JOB deadline

September 21:

Seurat Group Info Session

September 22:

Analysis Group Info Session

October 4: