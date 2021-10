Consulting look ahead: deadlines and events to pay attention to!

Here are some important things you should get on your calendar:

October 11:

Kaiser Associates – case interview prep workshop for internships

Alvarez & Marsal -public sector consulting – Info Session

October 12:

Kaiser INTERN deadline

Accenture Federal Services INFO SESSION with CEO John Goodman (on campus!)

Spencer Stuart – Leadership Consulting – Info session about behavioral interviewing

October 14:

Broadbranch Advisors – Info session (on campus!)

October 15:

NERA Economic Consulting JOB and INTERNSHIP deadline

Spencer Stuart Analyst INTERN deadline

October 25

Accenture Federal – DEADLINE. There are 8 distinct positions including jobs and internships

Alvarez & Marsal – INTERNSHIP in public sector consulting, deadline today

November 5:

World Wide Technology – Analyst Consulting Services JOB deadline

November 8:

Dalberg – Analyst Intern deadline

November 30: