Consulting JOBS with alumni support

These 2 jobs are available in Handshake and are very Midd friendly:

Quatt Associates is a boutique consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. that specializes in the not-for-profit sector. Our work includes executive and staff compensation (including compliance with applicable law), organizational planning, surveys, and strategic planning. We pride ourselves on providing customized services – in our consulting work as well as in our surveys and assessments – for a demanding and high-profile client base. We work closely with nonprofits across various sectors, from charities to trade associations, to museums and our clients include prestigious nonprofits across the country.

The Seurat group is an innovative, boutique, insights-driven consumer products Consulting and Private Equity firm. Our mission is to delight consumers and create the clarity to act and invest in the future. We help our clients and portfolio companies sell more, more profitably, in more places, to more people by challenging convention. Inspired by the artist Georges Seurat, the founder of the Pointillism movement who used individual dots of color to create entire images, we unlock value by integrating multiple lenses of insight and creating new perspectives. We work with a range of clients, from billion-dollar brands to leading ‘challenger brands’ that are disrupting the industry. We are also contributing to these industry shifts through the cultivation of our own ‘challenger brands’ within our private equity portfolio.