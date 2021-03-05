Consulting Jobs and Internships to pay attention to

Here are 4 special opportunities not to miss!

NERA – job opening

NERA Economic Consulting is a global firm of experts dedicated to applying economic, finance, and quantitative principles to complex business and legal challenges. NERA is currently hiring Researchers in our New York City, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and White Plains (NY) offices. We’re looking for candidates who have demonstrated success through academic and professional achievements in economics, finance, or related fields such as accounting, statistics, and computer science. Individuals should enjoy solving analytical and empirical problems and have exceptional creative and critical thinking skills, as well as excellent oral and written communications skills. Apply HERE in Handshake

Brooks Hill Partners – intern opening

Brooks Hill Partners is a strategy consulting and seed stage investment firm that partners with, and invests in, passionate and driven companies and entrepreneurs. We are focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, and work collaboratively with management teams to provide the strategic and analytical resources needed to organically create value and foster growth. Strong Midd alum connections! Apply HERE in Handshake

BCE Consulting – job opening

For energetic and engaged undergraduates, BCE offers an opportunity to be part of a growing firm helping clients solve their most challenging business problems. You will have an opportunity to work alongside partners and clients, participate in intellectually challenging work, and develop skills needed to drive your career in consulting and beyond. BCE helps its clients tackle their most difficult growth and operational issues – from how to enter new markets, analyze their current competitive and portfolio positions, defend share, and reorganize more profitably. Our clients are multi-national corporations, middle market companies, and start-ups. This is a Midd friendly opportunity! Apply HERE in Handshake

Semler Brossy – intern opening

Semler Brossy is a prominent consulting firm focused on executive and strategic pay. We serve clients across all sectors, from household-name Fortune 500 companies to emerging companies in financial services, tech, retail, healthcare, and more. We pride ourselves on meaningful compensation programs tailored to the unique needs of each of our clients, which brings great variety and nuance to our everyday work. We are particularly adept at helping companies through significant change, including acquisitions, spin-offs, IPOs, turnarounds, and leadership transitions. Apply HERE in Handshake