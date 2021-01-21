Consulting Job at Notch Partners – alum referred

Notch Partners was founded in 2002 by two HBS graduates and has since grown into one of the premier human capital consulting firms. Notch works to connect our private equity clients with industry-leading executives across a wide range of industries to assess investment opportunities, generate deal ideas, and/or improve the performance of client portfolio companies.

We are seeking intellectually curious and high EQ/IQ, recent college graduates who are interested in working in a fast-paced, professional environment where young employees take on substantial responsibility early in their career. We consider all candidates, regardless of college major or industry experience: we will teach you to be successful in this role, but you should have an interest in working in a client-facing, business-oriented capacity. You will need to bring a people driven attitude, intellectual curiosity and be results oriented.

Deadline January 31.