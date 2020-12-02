Consulting Internship Spotlight

Check out this great opportunity where several alumni work!!

The Seurat Group is an innovative, boutique, insights-driven consumer packaged goods consulting and private equity firm. Our mission is to delight consumers and create the clarity to act and invest in the future. We work with a range of clients, from billion-dollar brands to leading ‘challenger brands’ that are disrupting the industry. Our offices are located in Norwalk, CT.

Why Join Seurat:

Gain project experience working directly with top companies in an exciting industry that affects households globally

Develop a strong skill set in fielding, analyzing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data

Take on a high degree of responsibility, autonomous decision-making and ability to influence project direction and outcomes early on

Benefit from mentorship from business experts and industry thought leaders·

The Summer Intern Role:

We are looking for creative, curious, entrepreneurial and team-oriented people who are ready to tackle a variety of challenges and are always excited to learn something new. The intern role is primarily focused on the Consulting side of our business and will have the opportunity to support Seurat Capital as opportunities arise.

On typical project engagements, you would be responsible for: ·

Designing, conducting and analyzing qualitative and quantitative primary research

Interpreting insights from a variety of different data sources and helping the team think about the implications for our clients’ businesses

Conducting secondary research to better understand changes and trends in the industry

Supporting creation of the presentations we use to help our clients understand our insights and recommended solutions

APPLY HERE in Handshake. Deadline is Dec 18.