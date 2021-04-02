Consulting Internship at Oliver Wyman for summer 2022

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across 26 countries. Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. Our 4,000+ professionals help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities.

We look for initiative, intuition and creativity with a strong background in problem solving and analytics. We do not require a specific academic major or industry experience and we value extracurricular activities and evidence of leading an interesting and impactful life outside of studies/work. One of the best things we can do for our clients and ourselves is to recruit a diverse group of people who bring a broad range of strengths and backgrounds to their roles.

Come aboard if you are excited by challenges and at ease working across cultures. You’ll find interesting people who speak their minds and measure success not by how many hours are worked but by what gets accomplished.

This opportunity is specifically for current sophomores, class of 2023. Deadline is April 25.

