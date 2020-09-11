Consulting internship at cg42

This is a great opportunity with strong alumni support. Ayesha Bhalla ’20 is happy to connect with you if you have questions. abhalla at cg42.com

Cg42 is a boutique management consulting firm that helps some of the world’s most renowned and admired companies address their biggest business challenges. We do this by asking the questions others haven’t thought to ask, treating insights as a competitive advantage and determining the bold moves that will align all parts of our clients’ organization to create positive change.

All of our clients share one thing in common: they operate in mature, highly competitive, disruption-ready categories. Some of our clients include Google, Ford, MetLife, Microsoft, Porsche, AT&T, Miles4Migrants, and many others.

Check out the posting in Handshake here. Deadline is October 1 for summer 2021 internship.