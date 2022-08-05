Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Check out all the great things going on if you are interested in consulting! Economic, management, strategy and life sciences work are all represented. This is my attempt to help you stay informed and knowledgeable about what is going on. It’s about to get busy, buckle up! Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly.

BCG:

What: A virtual presentation about BCG over Zoom, followed by an opportunity to chat with BCGers in small breakout rooms

Where: Zoom, Register HERE (You will receive the Zoom information on the day of the event)

When: Wednesday, August 17th from 6:30-8pm EST

Why: Learn more about our firm and the work we do. Meet BCGers from various offices, and at different levels to hear about their experiences and ask them questions!

Additionally, here are the Full-time and Internship Application deadlines below. (Apply direct on their website)

Full-time (graduating Dec 2022 – June 2023): Apply before August 23rd

(graduating Dec 2022 – June 2023): Apply before Summer Interns (graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before September 15th

(graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before Growing Future Leaders (graduating Dec 2024 – June 2025; Black, Latin, Indigenous only): Apply before September 15th

Bain:

If you’re graduating between December 2022 and June 2023, please apply for the Associate Consultant (AC) role, for a full-time position

If you’re graduating between December 2023 and June 2024, apply for the Associate Consultant Intern (ACI) role.

Please note, you can only apply once across the three deadlines, so we encourage you to apply as soon as you feel prepared. Application Link 1: August 8 th Application Link 2: September 15 th



August 10 Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here We’re excited to extend an invitation to Latinx/Hispanic undergrads interested in Bain & Co.’s Northeast offices to join us for virtual coffee chats with members of Bain & Company’s Latinx organization, LATBA.

Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here

September 07 Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here We’re excited to extend an invitation to Latinx/Hispanic undergrads interested in Bain & Co.’s Northeast offices to join us for virtual coffee chats with members of Bain & Company’s Latinx organization, LATBA.

Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here

September 08 Case Prep at Bain, 6:30-7:30PM EST: sign up here Hosted by Associate Consultants in our Boston and New York offices, this virtual event will be a fun and informal opportunity to prepare for case based interviews. We will start with a presentation and end with Q&A.

Case Prep at Bain, 6:30-7:30PM EST: sign up here

EY: Women Who Lead Consulting 101 virtual event on August 18. Register here

PwC: NESCAC Information Session virtual on August 24. Register here

Kearney: several events coming up-

Information Session virtual on August 17. Register here Another one on September 1. Register here

Interview Prep Workshop on September 7. Register here

Case Interview Prep Workshop on September 15. Register here

Trinity: Life Sciences Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 19. Register here

Brattle Group: Economic Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 27. Registration coming soon

Accenture Federal: coming soon in October. Stay tuned!!

Deloitte: coming soon next month. But now you can prep for cases using this tool: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/join-deloitte-case-interview-prep-tool.html

Seurat Group: stay tuned for details about this Midd-friendly consumer packaged good and private equity firm soon.

Analysis Group: stay tuned, details coming soon about this economic consulting firm soon

Clarion: stay tuned, details on the way with this life sciences firm.