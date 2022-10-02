Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly. All the best to you!

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here, and JOB app here. Deadline October 12. Midd Friendly, especially in the public sector services area! Info session Monday Oct 3. Register here.

OC&C Strategy Consultants has virtual coffee chats on Tuesday, October 4. Register here

Altman Solon – focus in the TMT sectors, Midd friendly. JOB deadline October 5. Apply here. Also ON CAMPUS info session with 2 alums visiting campus, register here.

cg42 summer consulting internship: apply here Deadline Oct. 3

Artisan Healthcare Consulting: job app here. Intern app here. deadline Oct 5.

Camber Collective – social impact consulting. JOB deadline Oct. 6. Apple here.

Kaiser Associates: JOB app here. Deadline Oct 7.

Clarion: This life sciences firm is hosting a virtual info session October 11. Register here Internship app here and job app here.

Spencer Stuart: leadership consulting and executive search. Virtual info session on October 11. Register here (also 2 other choices of day and time). INTERN position apply here.

Charles River Associates (CRA) – econ consulting, virtual event on Oct 11. Register here

Accenture Federal: Info session schedule for October 24 with CEO and alum John Goodham. Register here.