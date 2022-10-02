CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up


by

Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly. All the best to you!

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here, and JOB app here. Deadline October 12. Midd Friendly, especially in the public sector services area! Info session Monday Oct 3. Register here.

OC&C Strategy Consultants has virtual coffee chats on Tuesday, October 4. Register here

Altman Solon – focus in the TMT sectors, Midd friendly. JOB deadline October 5. Apply here. Also ON CAMPUS info session with 2 alums visiting campus, register here.

cg42 summer consulting internship: apply here Deadline Oct. 3

Artisan Healthcare Consulting: job app here. Intern app here. deadline Oct 5.

Camber Collective – social impact consulting. JOB deadline Oct. 6. Apple here.

Kaiser Associates: JOB app here. Deadline Oct 7.

Clarion: This life sciences firm is hosting a virtual info session October 11. Register here Internship app here and job app here.

Spencer Stuart: leadership consulting and executive search. Virtual info session on October 11. Register here (also 2 other choices of day and time). INTERN position apply here.

Charles River Associates (CRA) – econ consulting, virtual event on Oct 11. Register here

Accenture Federal: Info session schedule for October 24 with CEO and alum John Goodham. Register here.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.