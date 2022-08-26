Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Check out all the great things going on if you are interested in consulting! Economic, management, strategy and life sciences work are all represented. This is my attempt to help you stay informed and knowledgeable about what is going on. It’s about to get busy, buckle up! Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly.

EY: Information Session on August 31 (1st of 4 options) to learn about job and internship opportunities. Register here.

Bridgespan (social impact consulting) job deadline is Sept 10. Learn more here, including 2 info sessions options coming up on August 30 and Sept 7.

Oliver Wyman: September 18 JOB deadline. Apply direct here. It’s also on Handshake, but it redirects you to the OW site. Strong group of alums available and first round interviews might even be on campus.

BCG: Internship Application deadlines below. (Apply direct on their website)

Summer Interns (graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before September 15th

(graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before Growing Future Leaders (graduating Dec 2024 – June 2025; Black, Latin, Indigenous only): Apply before September 15th

Bain:

If you’re graduating between December 2022 and June 2023, please apply for the Associate Consultant (AC) role, for a full-time position

If you’re graduating between December 2023 and June 2024, apply for the Associate Consultant Intern (ACI) role.

Application Link: September 15th

September 07 Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here We’re excited to extend an invitation to Latinx/Hispanic undergrads interested in Bain & Co.’s Northeast offices to join us for virtual coffee chats with members of Bain & Company’s Latinx organization, LATBA.

September 08 Case Prep at Bain, 6:30-7:30PM EST: sign up here Hosted by Associate Consultants in our Boston and New York offices, this virtual event will be a fun and informal opportunity to prepare for case based interviews. We will start with a presentation and end with Q&A.

Kearney: several events coming up-

Information Session virtual on September 1. Register here

Interview Prep Workshop on September 7. Register here

Case Interview Prep Workshop on September 15. Register here

FTI Consulting: Healthcare practice, information session on Sept 1. Register here

Trinity: Life Sciences Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 19. Register here

World Wide Technology Consulting Services Information session, September 20 (virtual for Midd only). Register here

Brattle Group: Economic Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 27. Registration coming soon

Accenture Federal: coming soon in October. Stay tuned!!

Deloitte: coming soon next month. But now you can prep for cases using this tool: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/join-deloitte-case-interview-prep-tool.html

Seurat Group: stay tuned for details about this Midd-friendly consumer packaged good and private equity firm soon.

Analysis Group: stay tuned, details coming soon about this economic consulting firm soon

Beacon Group: stay tuned, more details coming

Clarion: stay tuned, details on the way with this life sciences firm.

Kaiser Associates: details being worked out now. Stay tuned!

Treacy & Company JOB deadline on Sept 27. Apply here.