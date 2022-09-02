Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

The time is now! Things are really getting busy. Check out all the great things going on if you are interested in consulting! Economic, management, strategy and life sciences work are all represented. Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly.

Analysis Group (econ consulting): Virtual Info Session on Sept 7 at 6 pm. Register here. JOB app here.

Bridgespan (social impact consulting) job deadline is Sept 10. Learn more here, including an info session coming up on Sept 7.

Oliver Wyman: September 18 JOB deadline. Apply direct here. It’s also on Handshake, but it redirects you to the OW site. Strong group of alums available and first round interviews might even be on campus.

FTI Consulting: several job and internship deadlines Sept 15. Apply here

BCG: Internship Application deadlines below. (Apply direct on their website)

Summer Interns (graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before September 15th

(graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Apply before Growing Future Leaders (graduating Dec 2024 – June 2025; Black, Latin, Indigenous only): Apply before September 15th

Bain:

If you’re graduating between December 2022 and June 2023, please apply for the Associate Consultant (AC) role, for a full-time position

If you’re graduating between December 2023 and June 2024, apply for the Associate Consultant Intern (ACI) role.

Application Link: September 15th

September 07 Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here We’re excited to extend an invitation to Latinx/Hispanic undergrads interested in Bain & Co.’s Northeast offices to join us for virtual coffee chats with members of Bain & Company’s Latinx organization, LATBA.

Latinx at Bain (LATBA) Coffee Chats, 12PM – 2PM: sign up here

September 08 Case Prep at Bain, 6:30-7:30PM EST: sign up here Hosted by Associate Consultants in our Boston and New York offices, this virtual event will be a fun and informal opportunity to prepare for case based interviews. We will start with a presentation and end with Q&A.

Case Prep at Bain, 6:30-7:30PM EST: sign up here

Kearney: JOB deadline Sept 8. Apply here. Also several events coming up-

Interview Prep Workshop on September 7. Register here

Case Interview Prep Workshop on September 15. Register here

OC&C Strategy Consultants has many events and deadlines for both jobs and internships. All details here. (Midd friendly with young alum working there!)

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here, and JOB app here. Deadlines in October. Midd Friendly! Stay tuned for an information session soon.

Trinity: Life Sciences Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 19. Register here

World Wide Technology Consulting Services Information session, September 20 (virtual for Midd only). Register here

Brattle Group: Economic Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS September 27. Registration coming soon

Artisan Healthcare Consulting: job app here.

Accenture Federal: coming soon in October. Stay tuned!!

Deloitte: coming soon next month. But now you can prep for cases using this tool: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/join-deloitte-case-interview-prep-tool.html

Pointe Advisory – strategy consulting. JOB app here, and internship app here. Due September 30

Seurat Group: Midd-friendly consumer packaged good and private equity firm coming to campus soon. Check out application details here.

cg42 summer consulting internship: apply here

Beacon Group: stay tuned, more details coming

Clarion: stay tuned, details on the way with this life sciences firm.

Kaiser Associates: JOB app here. Deadline Oct 7.

Treacy & Company JOB deadline on Sept 27. Apply here.