Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Trinity: Life Sciences Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS with alumni on Monday September 19. Register here. JOB deadline is Sept 22. Apply here.

Analysis Group (econ consulting): JOB app for graduating seniors here due Sept 23.

Charles River Associates (CRA): Diversity in Consulting (economic specifically), virtual info session on Sept 22. Register here.

World Wide Technology Consulting Services Information session, Tuesday September 20 (virtual for Midd only). Register here AND they have a J-term internship. Apply here due October 14.

Investor Group Services (IGS) in Boston is hosting virtual chats with alumni. Deadline to apply is Sept 23 and the actual chat happens on 9/27. Details here. The work is a perfect fit between consulting and finance.

EY Parthenon– Virtual Info Session on 9/23. Register here

Brattle Group: Economic Consulting Information session ON CAMPUS with alumni on September 27. Register here

Seurat Group: Midd-friendly consumer packaged good and private equity firm coming to campus for info session on 9/28. Register here. Check out application details for job and internship here.

Treacy & Company JOB deadline on Sept 27. Apply here.

PwC Start Internship Info session for students from under-represented groups. Sept 27. Register here

OC&C Strategy Consultants has many events and deadlines for both jobs and internships. All details here. (Midd friendly with young alum working there!)

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here, and JOB app here. Deadlines in October. Midd Friendly! Stay tuned for an information session soon.

Women in Consulting at Capco – Virtual info session on Sept 27. Register here.

Pointe Advisory – strategy consulting. JOB app here, and internship app here. Due September 30

cg42 summer consulting internship: apply here Deadline Oct. 3

Artisan Healthcare Consulting: job app here. deadline Oct 5.

Kaiser Associates: JOB app here. Deadline Oct 7.

Clarion: This life sciences firm is hosting a virtual info session October 11. Register here

Accenture Federal: Info session schedule for October 24 with CEO and alum John Goodham. Register here.