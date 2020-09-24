CCI Career Paths

Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon


Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.

SEPTEMBER 29

  • Accenture Federal Services: Special talk with CEO and alum John Goodman

SEPTEMBER 30

  • Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline

OCTOBER 1

  • cg42 – Info session. This is a small consulting firm with a young alum eager to help.
  • Emerging Strategy JOB deadline

OCTOBER 4

  • McKinsey Sophomore Diversity Internship DEADLINE
  • Kearney Sophomore Summer Diversity Internship DEADLINE
  • Dalberg Advisors JOB deadline

OCTOBER 5

  • cg42 Internship deadline

OCTOBER 6

  • Camber Collective Coffee Chats – great social impact consulting firm

OCTOBER 7

  • Artisan Healthcare Consulting JOB deadline
  • Camber Collective Coffee Chats

OCTOBER 8

  • Brooks Hill Partners, JOB deadline in life science consulting

OCTOBER 12

  • A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst INTERNSHIP deadline

OCTOBER 16

  • Accenture Federal Services JOB and INTERNSHIP deadines
  • University of Virginia Online Case prep session

OCTOBER 18

  • Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline

LATER THIS FALL:

  • Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline
  • Alix Partners Investigations, Disputes & Risk Consultant, JOB deadline
  • ZS Associates
  • Quandrant Strategies
  • AlphaSights
