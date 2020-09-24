Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.
SEPTEMBER 29
- Accenture Federal Services: Special talk with CEO and alum John Goodman
SEPTEMBER 30
- Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline
OCTOBER 1
- cg42 – Info session. This is a small consulting firm with a young alum eager to help.
- Emerging Strategy JOB deadline
OCTOBER 4
- McKinsey Sophomore Diversity Internship DEADLINE
- Kearney Sophomore Summer Diversity Internship DEADLINE
- Dalberg Advisors JOB deadline
OCTOBER 5
- cg42 Internship deadline
OCTOBER 6
- Camber Collective Coffee Chats – great social impact consulting firm
OCTOBER 7
- Artisan Healthcare Consulting JOB deadline
- Camber Collective Coffee Chats
OCTOBER 8
- Brooks Hill Partners, JOB deadline in life science consulting
OCTOBER 12
- A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst INTERNSHIP deadline
OCTOBER 16
- Accenture Federal Services JOB and INTERNSHIP deadines
- University of Virginia Online Case prep session
OCTOBER 18
- Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline
LATER THIS FALL:
- Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline
- Alix Partners Investigations, Disputes & Risk Consultant, JOB deadline
- ZS Associates
- Quandrant Strategies
- AlphaSights