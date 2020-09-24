Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.

SEPTEMBER 29

Accenture Federal Services: Special talk with CEO and alum John Goodman

SEPTEMBER 30

Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline

OCTOBER 1

cg42 – Info session. This is a small consulting firm with a young alum eager to help.

OCTOBER 4

McKinsey Sophomore Diversity Internship DEADLINE

OCTOBER 5

cg42 Internship deadline

OCTOBER 6

Camber Collective Coffee Chats – great social impact consulting firm

OCTOBER 7

Artisan Healthcare Consulting JOB deadline

OCTOBER 8

Brooks Hill Partners, JOB deadline in life science consulting

OCTOBER 12

A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst INTERNSHIP deadline

OCTOBER 16

Accenture Federal Services JOB and INTERNSHIP deadines

OCTOBER 18

Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline

LATER THIS FALL: