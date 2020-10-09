CCI Career Paths

Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon


by

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.

OCTOBER 12

  • A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst INTERNSHIP deadline

OCTOBER 16

  • Accenture Federal Services JOB and INTERNSHIP deadlines
  • University of Virginia Online Case prep session

OCTOBER 18

  • Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline

OCTOBER 19

  • Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB, Information Session

OCTOBER 23

  • Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline

LATER THIS FALL:

  • Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline
  • Alix Partners Investigations, Disputes & Risk Consultant, JOB deadline
  • ZS Associates
  • Quandrant Strategies
  • AlphaSights
  • Aon Strategy Analyst
  • Kaiser Associates, Summer INTERN
