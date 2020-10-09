Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.
OCTOBER 12
- A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst INTERNSHIP deadline
OCTOBER 16
- Accenture Federal Services JOB and INTERNSHIP deadlines
- University of Virginia Online Case prep session
OCTOBER 18
- Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline
OCTOBER 19
- Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB, Information Session
OCTOBER 23
- Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline
LATER THIS FALL:
- Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline
- Alix Partners Investigations, Disputes & Risk Consultant, JOB deadline
- ZS Associates
- Quandrant Strategies
- AlphaSights
- Aon Strategy Analyst
- Kaiser Associates, Summer INTERN