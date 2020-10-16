Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.
OCTOBER 18
- Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline
OCTOBER 19
- Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB, Information Session EVENT
OCTOBER 23
- Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline
OCTOBER 28
- Case Prep Workshop hosted by Univ of VA – EVENT
OCTOBER 30
- Aon Strategy JOB and INTERN deadline
- Alphasights JOB and INTERN various deadlines
OCTOBER 31
- Alix Partners Econ Consultant JOB deadline
NOVEMBER 4
- Brooks Hill Partners – Winter Term INTERN deadline, Life Sciences
NOVEMBER 6
- Kaiser Associates, INTERN deadline
NOVEMBER 13
- Quadrant Strategies JOB deadline
NOVEMBER 24
- ZS Associates – Strategy Insights and Decision Analytics JOB (2) deadline
DECEMBER 1
- Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline