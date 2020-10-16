CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon


by

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.

OCTOBER 18

  • Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline

OCTOBER 19

  • Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB, Information Session EVENT

OCTOBER 23

  • Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline

OCTOBER 28

  • Case Prep Workshop hosted by Univ of VA – EVENT

OCTOBER 30

  • Aon Strategy JOB and INTERN deadline
  • Alphasights JOB and INTERN various deadlines

OCTOBER 31

  • Alix Partners Econ Consultant JOB deadline

NOVEMBER 4

  • Brooks Hill Partners – Winter Term INTERN deadline, Life Sciences

NOVEMBER 6

  • Kaiser Associates, INTERN deadline

NOVEMBER 13

  • Quadrant Strategies JOB deadline

NOVEMBER 24

  • ZS Associates – Strategy Insights and Decision Analytics JOB (2) deadline

DECEMBER 1

  • Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB deadline

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.