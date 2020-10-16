Consulting Deadlines and Events coming up soon

Here is a handy list of important things I’m tracking to help you stay organized. Always check Handshake for the most up to date information, but here are the ones I think you should really pay attention to.

OCTOBER 18

Clearview Healthcare Partners JOB deadline

OCTOBER 19

Mars & Co Associate Consultant JOB, Information Session EVENT

OCTOBER 23

Seurat Group Business Analyst JOB deadline

OCTOBER 28

Case Prep Workshop hosted by Univ of VA – EVENT

OCTOBER 30

Aon Strategy JOB and INTERN deadline

Strategy JOB and INTERN deadline Alphasights JOB and INTERN various deadlines

OCTOBER 31

Alix Partners Econ Consultant JOB deadline

NOVEMBER 4

Brooks Hill Partners – Winter Term INTERN deadline, Life Sciences

NOVEMBER 6

Kaiser Associates, INTERN deadline

NOVEMBER 13

Quadrant Strategies JOB deadline

NOVEMBER 24

ZS Associates – Strategy Insights and Decision Analytics JOB (2) deadline

DECEMBER 1