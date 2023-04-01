The Connect with McKinsey program is available during the winter and spring months of the year and is designed to help students across North America in undergraduate and non-MBA master’s programs create early connections with our colleagues and learn more about our recruiting process for full-time and internship roles starting in 2024. Being a part of Connect with McKinsey will allow us to better understand your background and the locations, practices, and type of work you are most interested in.

Connect with McKinsey participants will receive invitations to recruiting events, newsletters with recruiting resources, priority access to Solve (our innovative assessment game) and the application launch and deadline dates, and consideration for our professional development and leadership programs. Students who complete the affinity network portion of the Connect with McKinsey form will also be considered for special events hosted by some of our diversity networks, such as the McKinsey Black Network (MBN) and Hispanic and Latino Network (HLN).

Learn more and sign up here: https://www.mckinsey.com/careers/connect-with-mckinsey